Spotify unveils Wrapped 2022 of the most streamed K-pop songs, BTS, BLACKPINK and more in the top 10

Spotify has finally released Spotify Wrapped 2022 featuring K-pop’s most listened songs. Music fans globally have been eagerly waiting for this, as they recap their favourite songs of the year. In the K-pop edition of Spotify Wrapped 2022, it features, ‘Top K-pop Artists’, ‘Top K-pop Songs Globally’, ‘Top K-pop Female Groups Globally’, and more.

The top 10 most streamed K-pop songs accounted for more than 16.5 billion streams this year, which is an increase of about 20% compared to last year. BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN are the top 5 K-pop artists globally. Read below for the full list:

TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER ENHYPEN ITZY (G)I-DLE Red Velvet

TOP K-POP SONGS GLOBALLY

‘Dynamite’ - BTS ‘Butter’ - BTS ‘Pink Venom’ - BLACKPINK ‘Money’ - LISA ‘Yet to Come’ - BTS ‘LOVE DIVE’ - IVE ‘Shut Down’ - BLACKPINK ‘Christmas Tree’- V ‘Permission to Dance’- BTS ‘With You’ - Ha Sung Woon, Jimin

TOP K-POP FEMALE GROUPS GLOBALLY

BLACKPINK TWICE ITZY (G)I-DLE Red Velvet Aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM NewJeans STAYC

TOP K-POP MALE GROUPS GLOBALLY

BTS Stray Kids SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER ENHYPEN NCT DREAM ATEEZ NCT 127 EXO TREASURE

TOP K-POP FEMALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY

LISA IU Taeyeon Jessi Nayeon BIBI Lee Hi Jeon Somi Kim Chung Ha ROSÉ

TOP K-POP MALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY

J-Hope SUGA V PSY Jay Park Ha Sung Woon Jimin Jungkook Jin DPR IAN