Spotify unveils Wrapped 2022 of the most streamed K-pop songs, BTS, BLACKPINK and more in the top 10
Spotify Wrapped 2022 shares the most streamed K-pop songs of this year. BTS and BLACKPINK, two popular global artists, continue to dominate the chart.
Spotify has finally released Spotify Wrapped 2022 featuring K-pop’s most listened songs. Music fans globally have been eagerly waiting for this, as they recap their favourite songs of the year. In the K-pop edition of Spotify Wrapped 2022, it features, ‘Top K-pop Artists’, ‘Top K-pop Songs Globally’, ‘Top K-pop Female Groups Globally’, and more.
Spotify Wrapped 2022
The top 10 most streamed K-pop songs accounted for more than 16.5 billion streams this year, which is an increase of about 20% compared to last year. BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN are the top 5 K-pop artists globally. Read below for the full list:
TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ENHYPEN
- ITZY
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
TOP K-POP SONGS GLOBALLY
- ‘Dynamite’ - BTS
- ‘Butter’ - BTS
- ‘Pink Venom’ - BLACKPINK
- ‘Money’ - LISA
- ‘Yet to Come’ - BTS
- ‘LOVE DIVE’ - IVE
- ‘Shut Down’ - BLACKPINK
- ‘Christmas Tree’- V
- ‘Permission to Dance’- BTS
- ‘With You’ - Ha Sung Woon, Jimin
TOP K-POP FEMALE GROUPS GLOBALLY
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- ITZY
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- Aespa
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- STAYC
TOP K-POP MALE GROUPS GLOBALLY
- BTS
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- ATEEZ
- NCT 127
- EXO
- TREASURE
TOP K-POP FEMALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY
- LISA
- IU
- Taeyeon
- Jessi
- Nayeon
- BIBI
- Lee Hi
- Jeon Somi
- Kim Chung Ha
- ROSÉ
TOP K-POP MALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY
- J-Hope
- SUGA
- V
- PSY
- Jay Park
- Ha Sung Woon
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- Jin
- DPR IAN
