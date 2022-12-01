Spotify unveils Wrapped 2022 of the most streamed K-pop songs, BTS, BLACKPINK and more in the top 10

Spotify Wrapped 2022 shares the most streamed K-pop songs of this year. BTS and BLACKPINK, two popular global artists, continue to dominate the chart.

Spotify has finally released Spotify Wrapped 2022 featuring K-pop’s most listened songs. Music fans globally have been eagerly waiting for this, as they recap their favourite songs of the year. In the K-pop edition of Spotify Wrapped 2022, it features, ‘Top K-pop Artists’, ‘Top K-pop Songs Globally’, ‘Top K-pop Female Groups Globally’, and more.

Spotify Wrapped 2022

The top 10 most streamed K-pop songs accounted for more than 16.5 billion streams this year, which is an increase of about 20% compared to last year. BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN are the top 5 K-pop artists globally. Read below for the full list:

TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Stray Kids
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. ITZY
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. Red Velvet

TOP K-POP SONGS GLOBALLY

  1. ‘Dynamite’ - BTS
  2. ‘Butter’ - BTS
  3. ‘Pink Venom’ - BLACKPINK
  4. ‘Money’ - LISA
  5. ‘Yet to Come’ - BTS
  6. ‘LOVE DIVE’ - IVE
  7. ‘Shut Down’ - BLACKPINK
  8. ‘Christmas Tree’- V
  9. ‘Permission to Dance’- BTS
  10. ‘With You’ - Ha Sung Woon, Jimin

TOP K-POP FEMALE GROUPS GLOBALLY

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. TWICE
  3. ITZY
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Red Velvet
  6. Aespa
  7. IVE
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. NewJeans
  10. STAYC

TOP K-POP MALE GROUPS GLOBALLY

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. NCT DREAM
  7. ATEEZ
  8. NCT 127
  9. EXO
  10. TREASURE

TOP K-POP FEMALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY

  1. LISA
  2. IU
  3. Taeyeon
  4. Jessi
  5. Nayeon
  6. BIBI
  7. Lee Hi
  8. Jeon Somi
  9. Kim Chung Ha 
  10. ROSÉ

TOP K-POP MALE SOLO ARTISTS GLOBALLY

  1. J-Hope
  2. SUGA
  3. V
  4. PSY
  5. Jay Park
  6. Ha Sung Woon
  7. Jimin
  8. Jungkook
  9. Jin
  10. DPR IAN

