Spotify Wrapped 2023: BLACKPINK gets crowned as the most streamed girl group globally

As 2023 draws to a close, the much-anticipated Spotify Wrapped results for the year have been revealed. On Wednesday, November 29, the music streaming giant unveiled the artists who dominated charts throughout the year. Fans favourite BLACKPINK earned the title of the most streamed girl group globally in 2023.

BLACKPINK and other artists on Spotify wrapped

While Taylor Swift claimed the top spot as the Global Top Artist on the Wrapped list, BLACKPINK was not behind. The world-famous K-pop girl group was named as the most streamed female group on Spotify in 2023 making it their fifth consecutive year to achieve this milestone.

BTS member Jungkook closely followed suit with Taylor Swift. The 26-year-old South Korean artist earned a place in the Top 10 Songs Globally with his latest track SEVEN (ft. Latto) from his solo debut album GOLDEN. Meanwhile, BTS took the lead as the most streamed group on Spotify in 2023, showcasing their dominance across multiple charts. Additionally, BTS member Jimin secured the title of the most streamed artist on Spotify in South Korea.

Fans react

Following the unveiling of the Spotify Wrapped results, K-pop enthusiasts took to social media to extend their congratulations to the artists. One fan expressed, “Congratulations to BLACKPINK for being named the most-streamed female group of 2023, maintaining this achievement for five consecutive years! #SpotifyWrapped.” Another fan noted, “Speaking on behalf of the K-pop community, BLACKPINK has produced incredible songs like As if it’s Your Last and Playing with Fire, making this recognition well-deserved.”

Meanwhile, at the seven-year milestone in their career, BLACKPINK is in discussions with YG Entertainment regarding a potential contract renewal, amid recent speculations hinting at potential renewals already underway. Notably, their recent accolades encompass being recognized as the Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and now crowned by Spotify as well.

