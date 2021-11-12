Squad Review: Rinzing Denzongpa & Malvika Raaj’s erratic actioner is a dispirited jingoistic mess

Movie: Squad

Director: Nilesh Sahay

Cast: Rinzing Denzongpa, Malvika Raaj, Pooja Batra

Rating: 2/5

Squad marks the debut of Denny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj. Through the course of Bollywood’s history, major debutant launches have been in the action-drama genre. Being able to stand upto 50 buffed-up men establishes a lead hero immediately as a man’s man, a potential star of the masses. However, the performance and storytelling often take a back seat when filmmakers assume that they are the first ones to showcase a hero walking in slow motion with a bomb blast occurring behind him. There is simply no novelty left in a generic actioner and such films often become painstakingly forgettable.

Squad, which was released on Zee5 revolves around the story of a squad filled with highly trained STF commandos led by Rinzing’s Bhim Rana, who is tasked with an unimaginative mission of protecting the granddaughter of a renowned scientist being chased by the governments of ‘several countries’. To add to the absurdity, there is a mighty blueprint of a lethal cyborg program, which if goes into the wrong hands could prove to be catastrophic. It is okay to slightly simplify the plot of an actioner because often a goal is set quite early for a hero in the film and the audience travels on the mission with the charismatic actor (ahem ahem! Chris Hemsworth).

Rinzing Denzongpa fails to deliver on the ‘attitude’ or the ‘skills’ that people look upto in an action star. There are essentially two kinds of action heroes, macho attitude men like Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Abraham & the flips & kicks men like Jet Li, Jason Statham, Tiger Shroff & Vidyut Jamwal amongst others. Rinzing, so far, falls in neither. He is visually static whilst delivering dialogues and his punches dont seem of the power with which they impact another actor.

Malvika Raaj delivers a generic performance and it is difficult to shine in a film that is loaded with the ulterior motive of serving lousy mediocrity by writer and director Nilesh. The screenplay is a fish out of the water and seizes to surprise. The mighty predictable and tacky action sequences are merely choreographed to fulfill the runtime. The characters don’t have another dimension but the erratically misleading sense of jingoistic patriotism.

Squad is relentless in its pursuit of being predictable and perhaps the film is two decades too late in its release. You can watch the film on Zee5.

