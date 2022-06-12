SQUARE UP, Kill This Love, THE ALBUM & more; Which is your favourite BLACKPINK release?

Debuting in August 2016, BLACKPINK was formed by YG Entertainment, the first girl group to debut under the label in seven years. Comprising four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK’s first release was their single album ‘SQUARE ONE’, which included the songs ‘WHISTLE’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’.

Their first comeback was with their second single album ‘SQUARE TWO’ in November 2016, which included the songs ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ and ‘STAY’. BLACKPINK’s first digital single ‘As If IT’s Your Last’ was next, released in June 2017. In June 2018, the girl group dropped their first Korean-language extended play, ‘SQUARE UP’, with the title track ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’. Their 2019 EP ‘Kill This Love’ came along with a single of the same name, which ranked at number 66 on Billboard’s list of the 100 Best Songs of 2016.

In October 2020, BLACKPINK released their first Korean studio album, ‘THE ALBUM’, which was preceded by two singles, ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)’. While we await the girl group’s next comeback, we’ve put together a fun poll for you, to reminisce about your favourite BLACKPINK release.

Take the poll, below:

