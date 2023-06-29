Squid Game 2: Ex-BIGBANG’s T.O.P, Jo Yu Ri, Park Gyu Young and others confirmed as cast for Netflix drama

In season 2 of the show 'Squid Game', Choi Seung Hyun (T.O.P), actor and former member from the group BIGBANG as well as actor Park Gyu Young and Won Ji An will join. Squid Game season 2 will feature Jo Yuri, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, and Noh Jae Won, among others, as Netflix announced on June 29. Since the 2017 Chinese drama Asang, Ah Annie, Choi Seung Hyun has not appeared in a drama in six years. He showed up in the past dramatization 'Iris' (2009) and the film 'Tazza - God's Hand' (2014), however has not been active since then.

Park Gyu Young, Jo Yuri and Kang Ae Sim:

Through the Netflix series Sweet Home, Park Gyu Young, who is new this time around, established her presence with original characters and solid acting skills. She will do the same thing again with Netflix as she stars in Celebrity, which will be released on June 30. Jo Yuri is expanding her realm not only as a musician but also as an actor. She has acted in Drink Now, Work Later 2, and Kang Ae Sim, who boasts a wide spectrum in all fields, including movies, plays, and musicals, has also been confirmed for season 2 casting. Jo Yuri started out as a member of the group IZ*ONE and continues to be active as a solo singer.

Won Ji An, Lee David and Lee Jin Wook:

Won Ji An made her acting debut in the Netflix drama DP in 2021, and she is currently starring in the drama Heartbeat that is currently airing. In the second season of Squid Game, the well-known actor Lee David continues his relationship with director Hwang Dong Hyuk and Lee Jung Jae in the films The Fortress and Svaha: The 6th Finger respectively. Lee Jin Wook, whose work on the drama Voice and the Netflix series Sweet Home has won him adoration from fans all over the world, announced that he would join season 2 and will be reuniting with director Hwang Dong Hyuk after Miss Granny.

