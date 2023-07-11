Squid Game 2 gets embroiled in staff abuse controversy; Production team apologizes for filming at airport

Kang Ha Neul and Im Siwan starrer Squid Game 2 filming has begun however the team gets in trouble for disturbing the general public because of the shoot. Squid Game 2 production apologized for filming at the Incheon International Airport. After a person posted about Squid Game 2 staff gave a nasty reply telling them to not use the escalator.

Squid Game 2 production team's apology

On July 11, Squid Game 2's Production made an apology as the staff abuse controversy arose on the internet. A person claimed that they were treated in an ill manner for trying to use the escalator. The production said in a statement, "On the 10th, we heard that citizens experienced inconvenience during the filming of Squid Game Season 2 at Incheon Airport. We have put in our best effort to not disturb any one, but we apologize for any inconvenience caused". They further added, "We sincerely thank the citizens for their understanding of the situation, and we will be more careful in the filming process in the future." Netizens sent mixed reactions to this controversy and the apology.

The Escalator issue

According to the reports, a man uploaded a post on an online community criticizing the staff members of Squid Game 2 at Incheon International Airport. Squid Game 2 was shooting the series at the airport and people were asked to not use escalators for some time. A person who witnessed this shared online as they claimed to be not treated politely by the staff members. They said that the staff member rudely asked them to go away instead of explaining the situation and asking them to use the elevator. The person was upset and they replied back asking if the shoot is a part of the government official, and why is it being so glorified. As they posted it online, the phrase Staff Abuse Controversy started to trend and Squid Game 2 had no choice but to address it with an apology.

Squid Game 2

The Netflix mega-hit K-drama Squid Game 2 starring Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, and many more is one of the most anticipated series. The drama has started to film and is reportedly aiming to premiere in the first half of 2025.

