Squid Game 2 new cast announcement missing female characters; Netflix responds to criticism

Squid Game 2 recently confirmed the casting of its new members as well as revealed the characters who will be returning for the second season following the success of the first. The announcement shared that Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun, will be taking on roles of the new players in the show while four other familiar faces will be reprising their roles.

Squid Game 2 new cast members

According to Netflix’s announcement, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun, will be the four new players in season 2 of Squid Game. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun, Lee Byung Hun as The Front Man (Hwang In Ho), Wi Ha Joon as Hwang Jun Ho, and Gong Yoo as The Salesman, will be returning in Squid Game season 2. However, soon after the announcement netizens noted that there was not even one female cast member revealed in the lineup so far. As fans of the show slammed the production for its lack of gender diversity with the first announcement, many reasoned that it may not be the final lineup.

Netflix’s response about Squid Game 2

Soon, Netflix decided to respond to all those demanding answers with yet another cryptic reply, making the internet even more curious about season two, a successful attempt we must say. It is known that Jung Ho Yeon who played Kang Sae Byeok won two prestigious awards including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) and Best Actress in an Action Series at the Critics Choice Awards. Meanwhile, actress Lee Yoo Mi who played Ji Yeong won an Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category. Netflix seems to be taking this into consideration with their response.

On June 19, Netflix Korea reportedly shared that though they cannot tell the audiences whether there will be actresses in the second season of 'Squid Game', but they assured that more cast will be announced in the coming days. Netizens have interpreted that a few familiar female faces might be taking the podium as new players or some could even return as per the last season.

