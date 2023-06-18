Squid Game 2 new cast REVEALED; Im Siwan, Kang Haneul, Park Sung Hoon, and more to join second season

Squid Game 2 has finally revealed the new lead actors of the upcoming show, in the form of revealing new players who will be betting their lives in the fatal set of games. A few familiar faces will also be returning to reprise their roles in season 2 as per the revelation by Netflix on June 18.

Squid Game 2 new players

As per the video shared by Netflix, actors Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun, will be taking on the lead roles as new players in Squid Game season 2. The new contestants were revealed as the ones joining some of the cast members from the last season. Season 1 cast members Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo, who each played the roles of Seong Gi Hun, The Front Man (Hwang In Ho), Hwang Jun Ho, and the salesman, respectively, will also be returning.

Squid Game 2 returning cast

The introduction video starts with the hauntingly familiar sound of the Red Light Green Light game which instills fear in the participants. It runs over high-paced music following the story of Seong Gi Hun as he survives in the Squid Game by winning multiple rounds of childhood games. This is followed by the introduction of the returning characters and then the entry of the new ones. Each playing a new X and O game they stare into the camera with determination and their own stories.

The four new faces are famed for their many roles in the past. While Kang Ha Nuel and Im Siwan will be reuniting following their acting in ‘Misaeng’, Park Sung Hoon was last seen in the popular series ‘The Glory’ and has since gained worldwide popularity for his villainous acting. Meanwhile, Yang Dong Geun has taken on multiple supporting roles including shows like 365: Repeat the Year, Lost, and more recently in Cheer Up as well as Connect. The names of their characters have not been revealed so far but we expecting another fierce and thrilling Squid Game season.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 be produced simultaneously? Netflix comments on plans