Squid Game 2: Park Gyu Young and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri to join cast? Find out

The Devil Judge actress Park Gyu Young is confirmed to star in Netflix' Squid Game 2, but former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri is yet to confirm. On June 23, 2023, it was reported by a Korean media outlet that Park Gyu Young joined Squid Game 2 as the only female cast member so far.

The female cast of Squid Game 2

Netflix's mega-hit K-drama Squid Game is preparing for its sequel and we see some huge changes in the casting of the show. Netflix had recently announced the male cast members of the show and fans wondered if there would be any female casting this time or not. However, on June 23, Park Gyu Young confirmed that she will be joining the cast of Squid Game's sequel. Park Gyu Young will be soon appearing in another Netflix original drama Celebrity airing on June 30. Another female cast in discussion is a rookie actress and singer Jo Yuri. According to WAKEONE, the current agency of former IZ*ONE members has said there is nothing they can confirm about Jo Yuri joining the cast of Squid Game 2. Jo Yuri made her acting debut in a Korean web drama called Mimicus in July 2022.

The male cast of Squid Game 2

Previously Netflix announced the male casting of Squid Game 2 which includes new members Run On actor Im Si Wan, Insider actor Kang Ha Neul, The Glory actor Park Sunghoon along with Actor Yang Dong Geun were announced to be the new players. Actors like Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, and Gong Yoo who led the first season of Squid Game will be joined by the new players in season 2. It is estimated that 100 billion KRW or more is the total production budget of Squid Game 2. Squid Game is reportedly releasing in 2024 with its filming starting sometime later in the second half of 2023.

About Squid Game

Squid Game is a fictional Netflix original series released in 2021 and became the most-watched series and film within 28 days of its release with 1.6 Billion hours of views. Squid Game is a fictional survival K-drama where people fight each other putting their lives on stake for 456 Million KRW.

