Squid Game 2 star Won Ji An confirms lead role with Park Seo Joon in JTBC’s rom-com Waiting for Gyeongdo

On February 18, JTBC confirmed that Squid Game 2 fame Won Ji An will star in the upcoming drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. Speculation was all over social media that the actress had been offered the role of the female lead for the series. She will team up with none other than Park Seo Joon. Previously, it was revealed that the Gyeongseong Creature actor was roped in for the male lead of the romantic comedy.

After Won Ji An’s intense role in Squid Game 2 as Se Mi/Player 380, it will be interesting to see her romancing Park Seo Joon in this new drama.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, the lovers will cross paths again - Park Seo Joon as Lee Gyeong Do will be a journalist covering an affair scandal, and Seo Ji Woo will be the wife of the man at the centre of it. This series will deal with rekindling love, the breakup phase, the dilemma between two known strangers, and how they overcome the bottleneck.

Won Ji An will play the role of Seo Ji Woo, the second daughter of Jarim Apparel, a troublemaker who seeks public attention. Her character is glamorous and confident but with secrets. Won Ji An’s character struggles silently with the fallout of her husband’s reckless actions. Her life will turn upside down when a scandalous affair is exposed about her husband by none other than her ex, Lee Gyeong Do, which will lead to divorce.

At her lowest point, Seo Ji Woo finds herself reminiscing about her happiest days with her past love. It will be interesting to see how Won Ji An brings out the different shades of her character’s emotional journey and how she understands the fabrics of life. The romantic series is expected to deliver emotions, connections between former lovers, painful breakups, and undoubtedly humour with heartfelt, memorable moments.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is set to release in 2025. The exact release date of the series has not been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more updates!