Squid Game 2's full cast including Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and more spotted at table read

Squid Game 2 held its script reading session with the entire cast and some unexpected twists. Netflix has shared a sneak peek from the beginning of Squid Game 2's journey with information about the whole cast of Squid Game 2 including more remarkable actors. This Kdrama has witnessed a lot of drama around its rumored cast line-up having only male cast members who were Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Yang Dong Eun, and Park Sunghoon Later Park Gyu Young was announced to be the only female cast with Won Ji An and Jo Yu Ri rumored to join. At last, Netflix has finally revealed the confirmed cast members.

Squid Game 2 script reading session

Netflix held the table reading meeting of Squid Game 2 with the cast members from season one and the new cast members. We saw Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Jun attend the session who led the first season with their charisma.

New players for Squid Game 2 were revealed previously Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Yang Dong Eun, and Park Sunghoon were seen together for the next season. However, more members have been added Jo Yu Ri has been confirmed to join the cast along with Kim Ae Sin, Lee David, and Lee Jin Wook. While wishing nothing bad happens to the players in the next season Netflix revealed the entire cast.

Other Cast members of Squid Game

Along with former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu Ri, actress Won Ji An was also rumored to join Squid Game 2, Netflix confirmed their appearance in the show on June 29. Another surprising cast member who joined the team is Lee Jin Wook is known for his exceptional work in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Sweet Home, and Voice series. Ditto actor Noh Jae Won and Law School actor Lee David will join Former BIGBANG member T.O.P aka Choi Seung Hyun for the upcoming season. Choi Seung Hyun has not been seen in film or K-drama for 6 years, he is making his acting comeback with Squid Game 2. Netflix’s high-budget K-drama Squid Game 2 is in progress with the aim of releasing the show in 2024.

