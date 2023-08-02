Squid Game 2's Im Siwan and D.P.2 star Jung Hae In confirm release date of traveling show; details inside

Squid Game 2 actor Im Siwan and D.P.2 actor Jung Hae In to appear on a traveling show together. The two actors have confirmed to star in a variety show based in Scotland inducing excitement among fans to see their chemistry together. Find the details of the show below.

Im Siwan and Jung Hae In on a traveling show

The Squid Game 2 actor and the D.P.2 actor starring in JTBC's Actors on a Journey have confirmed the release date of the show. This travel variety show is anticipated to show the bromance of the two actors who were born in the year 1988. The two actors will embark on this new friendship journey as the two are known to be close friends. Sharing their love for whiskey Im Siwan and Jung Hae In will be seen exploring the taste of whiskey together. Known for its rich history and for being one of the largest producers of whiskey, Scotland was chosen as the location of this show. Actors on a Journey is confirmed to premiere on August 23, 11:50 pm KST on JTBC.

It is reportedly said that Connect actor and the Run On actor possess completely different personality types and will be seen balancing the mood with different tendencies as soon as they arrive in Scotland. The Summer Strike actor is well versed in English, he will be seen conversing with the local citizens and will assist the show as a traveling guide. Meanwhile, the Something in the Rain actor is said to have taken care of Im Siwan like an older brother, the two are expected to exude real-life chemistry as friends on the show.

About Im Siwan and Jung Hae In

Im Siwan is a singer-turned-actor who has appeared in multiple K-dramas and films. He has shown his talent as one of the best actors through his dramas like Run On, Misaeng, Summer Strike, and Strangers from hell. He will be appearing in the Netflix hit series Squid Game 2. Romance King Jung Hae In appeared in K-dramas like Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, While You Were Sleeping, Connect, Snowdrop, and many more. He recently appeared as the main lead in the second part of the K-drama D.P.2.

