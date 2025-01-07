Squid Game 2's Jo Yuri in talks to lead new thriller drama Variety by Mask Girl director; Report

Jo Yuri, who was a member of the disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, is actively focusing on her acting career. Recently, she gained international recognition with her performance in globally hit Squid Game season 2. Now, she has been offered a new lead role in an upcoming exciting project. Her foray into the world of K-dramas is much anticipated.

On January 7, a K-media outlet reported that Jo Yuri had received an offer to lead the upcoming thriller drama Variety. The work will be helmed by director Kim Yong Hoon, celebrated for acclaimed works like Netflix's Mask Girl and the film Beasts Clawsing at Straws. The story will revolve around the K-pop industry and idol life. Previously, it was reported that the female lead would also be an active idol in reality and the group that will appear in the drama will form like a real one.

Jo Yuri boasts a great experience of being on the stage and working hard to achieve her K-pop dream. After nailing the finale of the survival show Produce 48, she was selected to debut with project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018. She was the main vocalist of the group until it disbanded in 2021. Her former bandmates Sakura and Chaewon re-debuted with LE SSERAFIM, while An Yujin and Jang Wonyoung joined IVE.

With her experience, she is expected to prove her diverse range of acting in Variety. Meanwhile, Jo Yuri rose to global fame as Player 222 in the second season of Netflix's Squid Game. She will reprise her role in the upcoming season. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness her character's ultimate fate in the show.

Meanwhile, before this survival series, the singer-actress starred in a main role in 2022 drama Mimicus. She also made a guest appearance in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2.

