Squid Game 2's Lee Joo Sil passes away after cancer battle; actress played Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun's mother

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress and voice artist Lee Joo Shil passed away at 80, as per South Korean media reports on February 2, 2025. She greatly contributed to the South Korean entertainment industry with her impactful roles. Her demise saddened her family, fellow co-stars, and fans who have enjoyed seeing her on-screen.

Sports Hankook reported the news based on her agency 1230 Culture's confirmation. They revealed that the Squid Game 2 actress fought with stomach cancer for three months before succumbing to the deadly disease. She passed away this morning at around 10:20 a.m. KST at the residence of her second daughter in Uijeongbu-si, Seoul. The late actress received emergency CPR treatment at Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital, The Catholic University, but unfortunately, it couldn't save her.

Her body was moved from Uijeongbu Hospital to Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, where fans and mourners can pay their respects from February 4. A funeral service is scheduled to take place on the morning of February 5. This wasn't the first time Lee Joo Shil was diagnosed with cancer. Thirty years ago, at the age of 50, she combatted stage 3 breast cancer. The doctors declared a very thin chance of survival for her back then, with not more than a year to live. However, with her strong willpower, she won the battle.

With the disease's recurrence at an older age, it got fatal for her. She was renowned for her role as Park Mal Soon, mother of officer Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and (Lee Byung Hun/frontman) Lee Byung Hun in Squid Game 2. Her loving and caring character in the Netflix series won hearts. She also starred in several movies and series like Notebook From My Mother (2017), Clown of a Salesman (2015), The Uninvited Hommage (2003), (2021), Commitment (2013), The City of Violence (2006) and more.

Last year, Lee Joo Shil appeared on the MBN variety show Exclusive World, where she shared her motivational cancer-battling story. Her determination and resilience were appreciated by all. She launched her career in 1964 as a talented voice actress and on-screen performer. She started as TBC's second voice acting class in 1965, which paved the way for her successful expansion into television and film.