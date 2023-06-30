Squid Game 2's Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hyun pulled strings to get T.O.P added to cast? Agencies refute

Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hyun have been caught up in alleged controversies surrounding their participation in the casting process of Squid Game 2. However, both agencies have firmly denied these rumors, stating that the actors were not involved in the casting process.

Lee Jung Jae’s agency states the reports are ‘False’

Lee Jung Jae's agency, Artist Company, has denied the rumors suggesting the actor's involvement in the casting process of 'Squid Game 2.' The inclusion of former BIGBANG member T.O.P in the cast led to speculation that Lee Jung Jae, known to be a close friend of T.O.P, might have influenced the casting decision. In response to these reports, Artist Company released a statement to clarify their position and refute the speculations. According to the agency, Lee Jung Jae had no role in the casting decisions, and the rumors alleging his influence are unfounded.

The agency firmly stated that the reports suggesting Lee Jung Jae's involvement in the casting process of 'Squid Game 2' are completely false. They emphasized that the casting decisions rest solely with the director and the production company, and Lee Jung Jae has no authority or influence over such decisions. The agency also highlighted that Lee Jung Jae acknowledges the high level of interest surrounding 'Squid Game 2,' and cast members are chosen through auditions, where numerous actors compete for an opportunity to be part of the project.

Lee Byung Hun's agency denies T.O.P’s participation

BH Entertainment, the talent agency of actor Lee Byung Hun, has responded to the rumors regarding the potential involvement of former Big Bang member T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyun) in the second season of the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game'. It is known that Lee Byung Hun and T.O.P share a close acquaintance, as they were previously seen together dining with Japanese billionaire Maezawa Yusaku, who is sponsoring a civilian mission to the moon and has selected T.O.P as one of the passengers.

In addition, T.O.P is currently being managed by CEO Kang Jung Woo of Hiin Entertainment, who previously held a position at BH Entertainment. Industry insiders have reported this collaboration. Regarding the rumors surrounding T.O.P's casting in 'Squid Game 2', BH Entertainment, representing Lee Byung Hun, has chosen not to comment on the matter.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae REVEALS how he joined the Star Wars universe: ‘Who can say...'