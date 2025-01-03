Squid Game 2's Won Ji An joins Park Seo Joon in talks for rom-com drama Waiting for Gyeongdo; Agency responds

Won Ji An seems to be eyeing her next project. As per a Donga.com report on January 3, the Squid Game 2 actress has been reviewing an offer she received from director Im Hyun Wook to join K-drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. Park Seo Joon is likely to play the male lead in the upcoming drama, as reported by TV Daily on July 8. The 'king of on-screen romance' is set to make his small-screen comeback through this Waiting for Gyeongdo.

For the role of the female lead, Won Ji An is being considered to star opposite the Gyeongseong Creature actor. Her agency, Hiin Entertainment responded to the claims saying, “Waiting for Gyeongdo is a project that Won Ji An is currently reviewing her casting offer for.”

About Waiting for Gyeongdo

This JTBC series is about Lee Kyung Do and Seo Ji Woo, who meet during their youth and fall in love with each other in their twenties. Later, they have an unforeseen reunion at an unexpected moment in their life. This collaborative project between director Im Hyun Wook and screenwriter Yoo Young Ah is set to begin its production as soon as its cast is finalized. The broadcast schedule will also be decided thereafter.

If Won Ji An agrees to be a part of the series alongside Park Seo Joon, the audience will get a chance to witness the chemistry of a fresh on-screen pair. With her strong performance as Se Mi/Player 380 in Squid Game 2, she has already instilled curiosity among fans regarding her next projects. She portrayed a tough-looking character, who was actually a soft person on the inside and was willing to fight for the right. With the amount of screen time she had, she was successful in attracting attention.

Park Seo Joon has previously portrayed a tough character, Jang Tae Sang in his latest fantasy horror thriller series, Gyeongseong Creature 2. Released on September 27, 2024, Jang Tae Sang, along with Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee) takes on malicious creatures to save humanity. Park Seo Joon is best known for his works in Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Itaewon Class (2020), and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017). With such roles, he has established himself as one of the leading K-drama actors in the industry.

His global fame has also fetched him a Hollywood role. He portrayed the role of Prince Yan in MCU’s action adventure The Marvels (2023). Though he had very limited screen time, fans are happy with how far he’s come.

