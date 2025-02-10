Squid Game 3 to have 6 episodes with 100 million KRW budget? Fans discuss Lee Jung Jae starrer ahead of June premiere

Talks of Squid Game 3's production cost and profit margin has been doing rounds after a report regarding the same was published in a fan discussion website on February 10. The final season of the epic South Korean survival show was reportedly done with its filming right after season 2's shoot, and is currently in its post-production phase.

Ahead of its June 27 premiere, the online forum Instiz reported Squid Game season 3 to have a 100 million KRW (68,922.50 USD) budget. It also revealed the massive amount was spent on the production of just 6 episodes, which led to shocked reactions of the fans. While some fans have expressed their views regarding it being "Way too expensive", others tried estimating the profits the drama makers might be earning.

According to fan comments in the forum, "Season 1 was already a worldwide hit, so even if seasons 2 and 3 failed, it would still be profitable." They further said that when Squid Game's season 2 came out, companies all over the world collaborated. So, it had sparked talks of the production cost of the Lee Jung Jae starrer getting covered just by using the copyright, "since all the collaboration products were done by companies paying Netflix."

Besides concerns over the high production costs, fans also expressed disappointment over the probability of the last season consisting of only 6 episodes. As per them, the waiting period for such short content is way "too long". One of them said, "Just give it (the drama) to me in March. No, just give it to me now." The last season was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024 and the third season will premiere after 6 months, which is making the eagerly waiting viewers restless.

While some discussed the cost and profits of the show, others are banging their heads in figuring out the possible plot of the sequel. They are wondering things like "what kind of ending will be", whether "Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) will survive" or if "another winner will emerge". The still releases of the series showcase captured Lee Jung Jae, other players mourning someone’s death, the return of frontman and a pink soldier’s possible attempt at escaping the hellish place.