Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae reveals season 2 to premiere in December; Report

Squid Game witnessed a wild success across the globe upon its release in 2021. Since the series has been officially renewed for a new season, fans have been eagerly waiting for its premiere. Earlier, this year there was a significant buzz about season 2 hitting the OTT in 2024. Now, the latest report suggests the actual release date is on the horizon.

Squid Game season 2 reportedly to witness OTT release in December 2024

On May 15, Business Insider, an American news website revealed some exciting details about Squid Game Season 2’s release. According to their report, actor Lee Jung Jae, who played the lead role of Seong Gi Hun in the popular series, hinted toward the release.

Recently, he made a promotional appearance for his upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. When the news outlet asked him to tease something about Squid Game season 2, he revealed that it would be released in December.

Though the actor skipped major details, the news has taken the internet by storm, with fans showing much excitement for the new season. Business Insider further included that when they tried to contact Netflix regarding the same, no comments or response was received immediately.

Know more about Squid Game and its upcoming season 2

Squid Game is a Korean survival series that narrates a secret game contest participated by 456 players, all of them burdened with deteriorated financial hardship. Naturally, when they realize the reward will free them from any debt forever, they accept the invitation to play the contest. However, the thing they are unaware of is the deadly stakes, that come way ahead of the money.

Released on September 17, 2021, this outstanding thriller boasts its narrative with a talent influx of Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, Lee Yoo Mi, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hyun, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon, and more.

In the upcoming season 2, Gong Yoo, Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hyun will reprise their role, while the additional cast will have some new actors like Park Sung Hoon, Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook, Jo Yu Ri, and more.

Emmy Winning writer Hwang Dong Hyuk, who helmed the first season will return to Squid Game Season 2 as writer, director, and executive producer.

Now, all eyes are on an official release date announcement from Netflix.

