'Squid Game' actors Lee Jung Jae & Lee Byung Hun to attend the 2021 LACMA Art & Film Gala

'Squid Game' actors Lee Byung Hun and Lee Jung Jae will be attending the '2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala' on November 6th. According to the media reports on October 25th, the two actors were invited by a renowned financial personality in Korea. The Director of 'Squid Game', Hwang Dong-Hyuk, will be also attending the Gala.

Back in 2019, both Lee Byung Hun and Lee Jung Jae attended the LACMA Gala. Meanwhile, the '2021 LACMA Art & Film Gala' will be honouring influential American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley along with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio will co-chair the event for the tenth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Korean content has once again proven its reign as 'Squid Game', 'My Name', and 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' were among Netflix's top 10 TV shows worldwide. After the massive popularity of the nine-episode Kdrama starring Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soon, two other top-rating Korean series made its global success. 'Squid Game' is hailed as the number one show in 92 countries and even surpassed the achievement of 'Sweet Home' and the Spanish series 'Money Heist'.

