Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon reveals how it took 18 takes for her to film one action scene in Hope

Squid Game fame Jung Ho Yeon is all set to appear in the sci-fi monster thriller Hope, which is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 23, 2026. Now, the actress has revealed that one of the film’s action sequences required 18 takes to complete.

Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon opens up on taking 18 takes for a scene in Hope

According to a report by News18, preparing for Hope involved Jung Ho Yeon learning to handle firearms, perform car drifts, and master various other action techniques. The experience allowed the actress to explore skills she had never tried before.

The actress described the training as one of the most exciting aspects of taking on the role, explaining that it pushed her beyond her previous experiences. She said, “I had to put in a lot of work learning firearms, car drifting, and all these different action techniques, but honestly, that was the most exciting part for me. I was getting to do things I had never experienced before.”

Working with director Na Hong-jin, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, also required considerable patience and precision. Recalling a particularly demanding sequence, Jung Ho Yeon said, “Director Na is such a perfectionist, so we really had to get every detail right. There’s this long firearm action sequence that we shot 18 times, so by the end of it, it was definitely intense.”

The demanding process required the Squid Game actress to maintain her physical stamina and concentration through repeated takes, making the sequence one of the most challenging aspects of her experience on the film.

More about Hope

Hope is a South Korean science-fiction monster thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Na Hong-jin. The film follows the residents of Hope Harbor, a remote mining town, who face a terrifying extraterrestrial threat.

When the local chief and his cousin, a headstrong hunter, search for a mutilated cow, they discover a trail of destruction caused by a mysterious alien creature. The chief joins forces with a rookie deputy and local residents to confront the threat. Although they seemingly defeat the creature, a massive spaceship arrives carrying an alien empress and her warrior bodyguard, who are searching for their missing offspring. As fear and misunderstanding escalate, the residents find themselves caught in a much larger extraterrestrial conflict, forming the crux of the film.

Hope is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on October 23, 2026. The film stars Jung Ho Yeon alongside Michael Fassbender , Alicia Vikander, and Hwang Jung-min.

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