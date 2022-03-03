‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bad and Crazy’ fame Wi Ha Joon tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Wi Ha Joon has been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of March 3. According to media reports, the actor has contracted the virus even after taking a booster shot following the initial 2 vaccine doses. The artist’s test results came back positive on March 2 after taking a test result the previous day. His ongoing schedule has reportedly been temporarily paused as he is in a self-quarantine.

MSteam Entertainment responded to the reports by confirming, “Wi Ha Joon received a test on March 1, and he tested positive on the morning of March 2, so he is currently in self-quarantine.” Further reports also claimed that the filming for Wi Ha Joon’s upcoming project, drama ‘K Project’, also known as Gyeongseong Creature, has been halted. The drama also stars actors Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee. Park Seo Joon was also diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 18.

Wi Ha Joon rose to fame following his appearance in the Netflix superhit series ‘Squid Game’. He also appeared alongside Lee Dong Wook in ‘Bad and Crazy’ winning the audiences’ favor for his ferocious acting. The actor has been cast alongside Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hu in the upcoming drama ‘Little Women’, confirming his future activities.

Wi Ha Joon’s previous appearances include roles in famous dramas ‘Something in the Rain’, ‘18 Again’ and ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’.

