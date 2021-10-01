‘Squid Game’ and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Why fans think the singer might get cast in season 2

Best of both worlds? Well, it seems like the plans for a season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ are being made by BLINKs as multiple connections have come up between the show and BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The singer and rapper is friends with the upcoming star and a highlight of the show, model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon. On several occasions, the two have displayed their love for each other. Very recently, Jung Ho Yeon took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with Jennie. Dressed in her resident ‘Squid Game’ attire, the two looked closer than ever.

When the girl group appeared on ‘Knowing Brothers’, Jennie revealed the person behind her name and it turned out to be none other than Lee Jung Jae whose character Baek Jaehee from the drama ‘Sandglass’ inspired Jennie’s mom. The singer also sent a coffee truck to the set of ‘Squid Game’, back in 2020 when it was being shot, to thank all the cast and staff for their hard work. Further, during an interview, Lee Jung Jae expressed his love for the group, certifying himself as a fan.

Jennie also shared images via her Instagram story where she revealed to having received some ‘Squid Game’ goods and fans think this might just be the start of something good aka a cameo in season 2 of the megahit show.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon as Saebyeok: Who is she?

Would you like to see Jennie in ‘Squid Game’? Let us know.