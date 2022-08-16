‘Squid Game’ and Lee Jung Jae bag big wins at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards; Details inside

On August 14 (local time), the hit 2021 series ‘Squid Game’ and its star Lee Jung Jae bagged big wins at 2022 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards. While ‘Squid Game’ won the award for ‘Best International Series’, actor Lee Jung Jae took home the award for ‘Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama’.

Following this, the official Instagram account of the series shared the news as well, writing, “Thank you to the Hollywood Critics Association! #SquidGame is honored with two #HCATVAwards including best international series and best actor in a streaming series, drama for Lee Jung-jae. Congrats to the cast and crew!”

Check out the post, below:

Meanwhile, while accepting his award for ‘Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama’, actor Lee Jung Jae shared in his speech, “I’d like to sincerely thank the Hollywood Critics Association’ for honoring me with this great award. I feel immensely lucky to be a part of ‘Squid Game’, and I’m deeply grateful that so many of you around the world have enjoyed and supported this series.”

The actor continued, “I think ‘Squid Game’ has opened a chapter in my acting career with opportunities to share my work with many more people, I’m also more determined to do projects that are entertaining, meaningful, and moving.” Lee Jung Jae also amped up anticipation for season two of the series, sharing, “‘Squid Game’ will return for season 2. Please stay tuned for the upcoming season.”

Watch Lee Jung Jae’s acceptance speech, below:

While its first season aired in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ was then renewed for a second season. Among its multiple nominations, the series also went on to win fourteen Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

