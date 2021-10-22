‘Squid Game’ and Lee Jung Jae snagged nominations at the Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021

Lee Jung Jae was nominated for the Gotham Awards in the United States for his Netflix series 'Squid Game'. In the list of nominees for the 31st Gotham Awards announced on October 21st (local time), Lee Jung Jae was nominated for the 'Outstanding Performance in a New Series' category with 'Squid Game'.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards are American film awards, presented annually to the makers of independent films at a ceremony in New York City, the city first nicknamed ‘Gotham’ by native son Washington Irving, in an issue of Salmagundi, published on November 11, 1807. Part of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), "the largest membership organization in the United States dedicated to independent film" (founded in 1979), the awards were inaugurated in 1991 as a means of showcasing and honoring films made primarily in the northeastern region of the United States.

In 2004, the scope of the awards broadened to include the international film scene, when the number of awards presented increased from six awards – given to films and those involved in making them primarily from the northeastern U.S. film community – to nine awards, including in its broader scope films originating in Los Angeles, California, and international locations as well. Previously, Yoon Yeo Jung was nominated for the Best Actress Award for her role in the movie 'Minari'.

This news is expected to be precious news to fans who have dreamed of attending the US Emmy Awards due to the worldwide success of 'Squid Game'. Starting with this Gotham Awards, expectations are high on what kind of performance Lee Jung Jae will show in Hollywood.

