Squid Game and Money Heist to have own video games based on popular series; Netflix backs plans

K-drama and game stans unite! Netflix has got a bunch of titles lined up, including Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, Sonic Mania Plus, Hades, Monument Valley 1 & 2, and more. But that's not all! They're also working on a Squid Game video game and a Money Heist game. Vice President Mike Verdu shared all the details on the Netflix blog, and it looks like we're in for a whole new level of fun.

Squid Game video game is in the making by Netflix

The game company has announced its intentions to create a game based on the world of Squid Game, where players can participate in the games featured in the popular series. This exciting collaboration between Squid Game and well-known franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Money Heist promises to deliver an extraordinary gaming experience that will surely delight fans. Netflix Games is boldly venturing into the gaming world by bringing Hwang Dong Hyuk's Squid Game to life. While the specific release date is still unknown, Verdu's enthusiasm for the prospect of engaging in competitive games inspired by the hit series is infectious.

A Rebel Moon, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, is currently in progress and will continue the storyline from Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child Of Fire and Rebel Moon-Part Two: The Scargiver. In this game, players will be able to choose their rebel character and team up with friends for some exciting four-player co-op action. According to Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, Netflix will be offering a total of 86 games by the end of the year, all included in the membership without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra charges. Verdu also mentioned that Netflix has plans for the development of around 90 more games, showing that they are just getting started in the gaming industry.

The announcement follows the release of Squid Game's first spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, earlier this year, with a second season already in the works. Additionally, Netflix is developing a second season of the original Squid Game series.

In late November, Netflix confirmed the inclusion of three Grand Theft Auto games in its December lineup: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

More about Squid Game and Money Heist the series

In Squid Game, after a failed business venture, debt-ridden chauffeur Seong Gi Hun gambles away money from his elderly mother. Facing rock bottom, he receives an irresistible offer of a ₩45.6 billion prize for winning traditional Korean children's games against 455 other players, including childhood friend Cho Sang Woo. The deadly consequences of losing become apparent. Meanwhile, Squid Game: The Challenge is not Season 2 but a spin-off. The real sequel, led by Hwang Dong Hyuk, follows a new story with familiar faces and exciting newcomers.

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama TV series created by Álex Pina, centered around two elaborate heists led by the Professor. The story unfolds in real-time, using flashbacks and intricate character motivations. The series received acclaim for its complex plot, interpersonal dramas, and contribution to Spanish TV innovation. The Italian song Bella Ciao, featured in the series, became a summer hit in 2018. The show won the Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards and garnered widespread praise. It also has a Korean version.

