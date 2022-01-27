Squid Game & Bad and Crazy fame Wi Ha Joon CONFIRMED to join Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun in ‘Little Women’

According to reports on January 27, actor Wi Ha Joon has been confirmed for a male lead role in the upcoming drama starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hu. ‘Little Women’ (literal title), is the story of three sisters who challenge the domineering power of South Korea’s one of the most influential families after an unfortunate incident.

Wi Ha Joon is set to take on the role of Choi Do Il, a consultant who graduated from an esteemed university in the United Kingdom. He is known to carry a strong aura and is well-respected by people. His capabilities are never questioned owing to his sound judgement and exceptional analysis that has led to various successes. He makes heads turn on his arrival with a sophisticated demeanour. Choi Do Il will get involved with the three sisters after encountering them during the major event that will change their lives.

Wi Ha Joon is currently starring in the role of K alongside Lee Dong Wook in ‘Bad and Crazy’, meanwhile his last role in the money-chaser, megahit Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ earned him global fame.

‘Little Women’ is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won who has shown his finesse over multiple dramas including ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘The Crowned Clown’ while the writer of ‘The Handmaiden’ and ‘Mother’, Jung Seo Kyung, will be working with him. Produced by Studio Dragon, ‘Little Women’ is expected to premiere in 2022.

