'Squid Game' becomes the 1st non English TV show to bag a nomination for the Producers Guild Of America Awards

On January 27, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards announced its nominees for 2022 and 'Squid Game' became the first non-English language TV program ever to score a nomination! Netflix's hit survival K-drama series has been nominated for Best Episodic Drama alongside 'The Handmaid’s Tale,' 'The Morning Show,' 'Succession,' and 'Yellowstone.'

'Squid Game' is a survival drama television series which is written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It tells the story of a group of 456 people who are invited to risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a ₩ 45.6 billion prize. The drama stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Yeong Su, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo Ryoung in pivotal roles and was arguably the biggest TV show of 2021.

The superhit drama, which racked up a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in just 28 days, also recently became the first non-English language TV series ever to be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. You might also be interested to know that, The New York Times noted that most of the nominees at the PGA are likely to secure a trophy at the Academy Awards, making it possible for 'Squid Game' to take home its first-ever Academy Award.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards will be held on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City in California.

