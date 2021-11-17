‘Squid Game’ becomes most watched Netflix show; ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ still at top 10

Netflix released the global top 10 lists of films and TV shows based on hours viewed in their respective first 28 days on its platform. ‘Squid Game’ topped the non-English popular TV show list with an aggregate 1.65 billion hours of viewing over the first four weeks following its premiere on September 17.

Earlier, Netflix recorded 142 million viewers who had watched the popular dystopian series. Its total viewing hours far outnumbered that of other Netflix hits, including the period romance drama ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1, which placed No. 1 on the English-language popular TV show table with a total of 625 million viewing hours. The Spanish crime drama ‘Money Heist: Part 4’ placed second on the non-English TV show rankings, generating 619 million hours of viewing.

Four Korean shows made it to top 10 with the historical romance ‘The King’s Affection’ coming in second with 14.1 million hours, and the romantic comedy ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ finished third with 13.8 million hours. The crime thriller ‘My Name’ was viewed for 10.8 million hours over the one-week period to place fifth.

‘Squid Game’ revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. The title of the series draws from a similarly named Korean children's game. ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ is a 2021 South Korean television series starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi. It is a remake of 2004 South Korean film ‘Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong’.

What do you think of the rankings? Let us know in the comments below.