Squid Game, BTS & TXT snag 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominations

Another nod to their popularity! People’s Choice Awards have announced their lineup of this year’s nominations for the esteemed awards night that takes place in the USA every year. The 2021 list has some valuable mentions of the K-pop and K-drama industries.

Netflix’s record-breaking money chaser that has the world by storm, ‘Squid Game’ starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Anupam Tripathi and more, has grabbed its first nomination. ‘Squid Game’ is in the run for The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 category alongside other fan favourites like ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Loki’, ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Sex/Life’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘The White Lotus’.

BTS reigned with its global influence as the boy group notched up four whopping nominations. In line for The Group of 2021, BTS also stands to win The Song of 2021 with their super popular number ‘Butter’. What’s a happy surprise however is their nomination for The Music Video of 2021 where the septet has scored not one, but two nominations, for ‘Butter’ and for their inspiring collaborative single with English boy group Coldplay ‘My Universe’ bringing their total to four. BTS won 4 awards last year, which apart from the three categories mentioned above, also included The Album of 2020 trophy for ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also earned their first nominations at the People’s Choice Awards by being in the run for The New Artist of 2021 against names like 24kGoldn, Bella Poarch, Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Tate McRae, and The Kid LAROI.

The People’s Choice Awards for this year will take place on December 7 at 9 PM ET (December 8 at 6:30 AM IST).

