‘Squid Game’ cast & crew presented with bonus following the unparalleled success of the series

Ask a child ‘What’s Squid Game?’, you’ll be shown Dalgona candy and red policemen. Ask any adult and you’ll see a light spark up in their eyes while they go into immense detail about the kind of childish games that people became privy to in the unabashedly most popular and most watched Netflix series to come into play.

Bloomberg recently revealed that the blockbuster platform had sent one time bonuses to the team for their relentless hard work that we are sure went behind the creation of the nine-episode series. An appreciation of the team, the cast received somewhere between 3.5 to 6 billion KRW (300K to 500K USD). And while the distribution is unknown, people are wary of the numbers as the megahit series is said to have earned Netflix somewhere around 900 million USD from its profits.

The mild earthquake that rose up in the South Korean stocks, relevant to the show and the people involved in it, seems to have had not much impact to the earnings of the said people. The show itself was produced with 21 million USD, a number not very ordinary for any series, let alone a considerably medium sized one.

But with the announcement of a second season already out in the media, as personally announced by the director Hwang Dong Hyuk, the eyes are on the crew who will now expect a handsome amount, and rightly so.

Actor Lee Jung Jae’s character Gihun is one that is definitely set to return and we place our bet on the reincarnation/barely salvaged return of Wi Ha Joon’s character Hwang Jun Ho to lead the gang.

