'Squid Game' cast to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

According to U.S. media outlet reports on October 1, the cast of the hit Netflix-original K-drama series 'Squid Game' will be appearing on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'! Headline Planet reported the 'Squid Game' cast will be making an appearance next week on October 6, alongside guests Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX.

You are definitely living under some kind of a virtual rock if you have no idea what 'Squid Game' is! Squid Game is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, by Netflix.

The uniquely engaging survival drama television series is currently competing against previous Netflix hits like 'Bridgerton', 'Lupin', and 'The Witcher' for the most-viewed Netflix series around the world per household in the first four weeks.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that season 2 is well on its way! PD Hwang Dong-Hyuk answered the most important question that is playing on everyone's mind- will 'Squid Game' return for a possible season 2? He revealed that there are no concrete plans as of now but mentioned that they are contemplating the possibility of a sequel. He also revealed that if at all they come up with season 2, he would involve multiple experienced directors and their expertise in creating a potential sequel for the mega-hit series! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon dishes about boyfriend and actor Lee Dong Hwi in a recent interview

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.