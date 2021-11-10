‘Squid Game’ director confirms season 2 with the return of THIS character

The screening for ‘Squid Game’ in Los Angeles had a surprise for awaiting fans of the series as director Hwang Dong Hyuk spoke to the Associated Press about a possible next season. He seems to have confirmed it and has shared that Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae in season 1) will be returning to the screens to “do something for the world”.

Netflix’s reality rolled dice with a hint of danger, despair and distinction saw worldwide fame that followed none and ‘Squid Game’ soon saw a craze surpassing boundaries. Hwang Dong Hyuk’s genius left unversed, first time K-drama watchers on the tip of their toes and gave way to innumerable new fans that have now become regulars of the K-world.

The myriad of questions and a cliffhanger of sorts left many wanting for more, with almost a global virtual petition like situation turning up for continuing the drama for another season. While earlier the director himself had revealed no plans were in place for continuing the series, he seems to have noted the global response and expectations, giving rise to another season of ‘Squid Game’.

Hwang Dong Hyuk’s full response looked like this. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

He further added, “But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi Hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

