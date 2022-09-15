‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong Hyuk REVEALS details about the release of the awaited sequel

Season 2 also revolves around the main character, Sung Ki Hoon ( Lee Jung Jae ). However, at the end of season 1, Ki Hoon's awakening and change, who dyed his hair red, and his revenge are expected to lead the drama. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk said through Netflix in June, "(Season 2) Sung Ki Hoon is no longer naive. He applies some of what he learned in season 1 (to the game in season 2).”

It is known that director Hwang Dong Hyuk has recently confirmed that ' Squid Game ' to be released with season 2 and has finished writing the script. Season 2 will start filming next year and will be released at the end of 2024 .

In Season 2, the frontman (Lee Byung Hun), who oversees the game progress, and bag carrying suit man (Gong Yoo) who attracts people to the game also return. The audience will also be able to meet 'Chul Su', the boyfriend of 'Young Hee', a giant doll character who played the role of a tagger. Director Hwang is said to have put a lot of effort into gathering ideas for a new game that will appear in season 2, and he struggled to choose the final game.' It is explained that the game was selected using a unique approach.

Most of the season 1 participants died during the game, so season 2 is expected to introduce a lot of new characters. However, there are rumors that Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon may appear in Season 2. There is a possibility that the squid game will continue with Season 3 and Season 4 following Season 2. Hwang Dong Hyuk said, " It's difficult to answer the question if 'Squid Game Season 2' is the last season. It may or may not be. Let's say it's 50/50."

Are you excited for Squid Game 2? Let us know in the comments below.