Squid Game director reveals the big plot of season 2; Netflix responds to season 3 rumors

On December 28, director Hwang Dong Hyuk of the hit money chaser from Netflix revealed his plans on the road that lay ahead. He spoke with KBS in a recent interview regarding the future of ‘Squid Game’. The director revealed that he plans to extend the show to a possible 3rd season.

On its release on September 17, 2021, the team of ‘Squid Game’ did not know that it pan out to become one of the greatest releases of all time. With it taking over the title of the most watched Netflix show ever, the director previously said how he had no option but to take the story ahead to repay the love it has received and to fulfill the public demand of a season 2.

The director said, “We are discussing seasons 2 and 3 together with Netflix. I think we will be reaching a conclusion soon”."I know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season positively." He further revealed, “The main focus will be Seong Gihoon’s (Lee Jung Jae) story. The people that Gihoon meets and the people he chases is the big plot of season 2."

Soon, Netflix touched the rumors of there being a season 3 of the show. "It's true that we're discussing various aspects and possibilities for 'Squid Game' such as the production until season 3, but nothing has been decided yet."

Looks there are some big gears running in the minds of Director Hwang Dong Hyuk and the Netflix team.

