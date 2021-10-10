Squid Game: Dissecting its wide attraction, harsh reality, and sinister twists through the fans’ eyes

South Korean drama makers' acute understanding of capitalism, competition, and currency has brought another deliciously dark, twisted, and savagely humoured story to life in terms of Netflix's latest survival series 'Squid Game'. Written and directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the nine-episode series revolves around a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion KRW (38.7 million USD) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, by Netflix, and has captured the global audience's imagination like no other. Today, we have asked three Pinkvilla writers who have watched the series, to express their different views on it.

Writer 1:

My greatest attraction towards the drama was the use of "innocent" childhood games to weave a murky tale of revenge and betrayal, a plot device sensitively used in the Emmy nominated 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay', wherein childhood stories were used to sensitively highlight psychological trauma in adulthood. 'Squid Game' makes use of games like marbles, tug of war, red light, green light, and Dalgona candy to showcase how sinister and sadist humans can actually be, and how childhood insecurities, unresolved complexities can manifest into irreversible behavioural traits in adulthood. Think Jung Ho Yeon's Kang Saebyeok. A survival gambit for the audiences, this one ain't a child's play!

Writer 2:

Life and death hold just as much importance in this series as the other and yet are easily played with. A paradoxical presence of the abundance of wealth available at an arm’s length to financially precarious individuals, it is through life-betting games that one must win. Presenting seldom talked about topics like North Korean defectors, orphans, and foreigners that only usually speak through their cameos, ‘Squid Game’ gives them center stage and equal standing among other struggling individuals. And while an ending plot twist that may have been expected all along, the revelation of the Frontman being officer Hwang Jun Ho’s missing brother strikes with a betrayal so hard that makes one question the drama’s purpose. ‘Squid Game’ leaves you with more to think and an unwarranted premise for a second season.

Writer 3:

'Squid Game' has undoubtedly become the biggest OTT series of 2021 and it's thanks to the complex plots and shocking twists. The sets, hidden gems, anticipation, cinematography, etc adds to the brilliance of it all. The series has captured the hearts of people around the world and for good reason- the character development of the main cast, raw and brutal display of greed, and more! They took innocent games and added life-threatening stakes which are very rarely seen in the genre. The director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, blended his childhood memories seamlessly into the series, allowing older South Koreans to relate on some level as well as allow international viewers into the history of the country. While the ending was underwhelming and rather unnecessary, it does not take away the stomach-churning and goosebumps-inducing storyline that kept us gripped for 9 whole episodes. The series has left a mark in the history of cinema for its complex plots, well-thought-out characters, and sinister twists.

