Squid Game earns Critics Choice Awards nom for Best Drama & Best Foreign Language; Lee Jung Jae for Best Actor

Raking in another milestone for the insanely famous Netflix series ‘Squid Game’, the show has earned not one but three nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. In a first for any Korean series, the nods come in the form of the worldwide fame and appreciation that have followed the show ever since its release on September 17.

‘Squid Game’ is up for the Best Drama Series representing Netflix against FX’s ‘Pose’, HBO’s ‘Succession’, NBC’s ‘This Is Us’, Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’, Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’ and Paramount+’s ‘Evil’ and ‘The Good Fight’. While the competition is fierce, we have placed our bets on the South Korean drama, hoping for a historical win.

The 27th Critics Choice Awards’ Best Foreign Language Series category also finds ‘Squid Game’ in the running alongside Acapulco (Apple TV+), Call My Agent! (Netflix), Lupin (Netflix), Money Heist (Netflix) and Narcos: Mexico (Netflix).

Meanwhile, what has struck our eye is the nomination of actor Lee Jung Jae, whose fame has seen no bounds since his appearance as Seong Gi Hun, for the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award. The other nominees include Sterling K. Brown for ‘This Is Us’ (NBC), Mike Colter for ‘Evil’ (Paramount+), Brian Cox for ‘Succession’ (HBO), Billy Porter for ‘Pose’ (FX) and finally Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’ (HBO).

Very recently, the team of ‘Squid Game’ including director Hwang Dong Hyuk, actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon headed to the Gotham Awards where it won the Breakthrough Series - Over 40 minutes award and lost to Ethan Hawke of 'The Good Lord Bird' in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category.

