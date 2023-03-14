Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi joins celebrations for RRR's Naatu Naatu Oscars 2023 win

‘Squid Game’ fame Anupam Tripathi has joined the myriad of people who have congratulated the makers of Indian telugu language movie ‘RRR’ for their historical win at the 2023 Oscars. The movie was released in 2022 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. RRR’s single Naatu Naatu received the Academy Award for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The aforementioned award has made Naatu Naatu officially the first song to win an Oscar.

The win has garnered much attention within a short span of time and people across the world have been congratulating the makers of RRR on their spectacular win at the Oscars. Joining the list of people who congratulated the RRR team is Anupam Tripathi. The Squid Game actor recently took to his Instagram and congratulated the makers of the movie. The actor further added, ‘Let’s do Naatu Naatu’ on his Instagram story.

Anupam Tripathi

Actor Anupam Tripathi was born and brought up in India. He went to the National School of Drama for his cinematic education before finally moving to South Korea to pursue further education at Korea’s National University of Arts. Anupam Tripathi had played a variety of trivial roles before finally getting his role in ‘Squid Game’. The actor was chosen by the director of ‘Squid Game’ for his emotive acting. Anupam Tripathi has been a part of various popular K-dramas like ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Space Sweepers’. Since his role in the aforementioned shows were unnamed and small, the actor did not get much recognition.

Anupam Tripathi’s recent activities

Following the massive success of ‘Squid Game’, Anupam Tripathi rose to international fame. The most concrete example of Anupam Tripathi’s increased fame was the dramatic rise in his Instagram follower count that went from 10 thousand to over 2.5 million in a few days. After ‘Squid Game’, Anupam Tripathi was seen in South Korean crime thriller ‘Narco Saints’. In ‘Narco Saints’ Anupam Tripathi played the role of a Surinamese army soldier. The actor is currently pursuing his masters in Acting from Korea’s National University of Arts

