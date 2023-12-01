Squid Game fame, Lee Jung Jae donates award prize money to aid veteran filmmakers in need

Lee Jung Jae, concluding the year with a remarkable gesture, has donated his full prize money, a sum of 50 million KRW, from the Beautiful Artist Award, bestowed by the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, to aid veteran filmmakers.

Lee Jung Jae reallocates his prize money worth 50 million KRW to struggling filmmakers

As the year nears its end, acclaimed actor Lee Jung Jae has showcased a profound act of generosity. Acknowledged with the Beautiful Artist Award from the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, Lee Jung Jae has pledged his entire prize of 50 million KRW (~38,463 USD) to aid veteran filmmakers.

The Foundation unveiled this altruistic deed on November 30, with Lee Jung Jae planning to formally present the donation to the Korean Film Veterans Association during a ceremony at the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation on December 4. The event will witness the esteemed presence of Lee Hae Ryong, President, and Moon Cheol Jae, Secretary-General of the Film Veterans Association.

In sharing his rationale, Lee Jung Jae conveyed sincere empathy for the challenges endured by veteran filmmakers, expressing profound sadness upon learning of their financial hardships and health struggles in their later years. "Hearing about the challenges they face, especially regarding poverty and illness, deeply saddens me," he expressed, acknowledging the solitary battles faced by these industry stalwarts.

Moreover, in addition to Lee Jung Jae's benevolent donation, Harim Co. Ltd., under his stewardship as the model, will contribute approximately 30 million KRW worth of food supplies, including instant rice. Furthermore, Ceragem has committed to offering medical equipment as part of this charitable initiative, amplifying the collective efforts to support these deserving individuals.

Lee Jung Jae's heartfelt act of giving and the collaborative endeavors of associated companies underscore a concerted effort to alleviate the struggles faced by veteran filmmakers, reflecting a compassionate resolve within the entertainment industry to support its own. Through these gestures, they aim to offer solace and aid to those who have dedicated their lives to the cinematic world, fostering a legacy of care and compassion in their community.

About Lee Jung Jae

Renowned South Korean actor and filmmaker, Lee Jung Jae, boasts an impressive array of honors, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and six Baeksang Arts Awards. His stature in the industry is further solidified by nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award.

In 2021, Lee Jung Jae gained international acclaim as Seong Gi Hun in Netflix's gripping survival drama, Squid Game, propelling him to global stardom. His compelling portrayal of the central character contributed to the show's colossal success. Currently, he is preparing to reprise the intense role of Gi Hun in the highly anticipated second season, with filming commencing in July 2023. This eagerly awaited continuation promises to further cement Lee Jung Jae's reputation as an exceptional talent within the global entertainment landscape.

Advertisement

He was recently spotted hanging out with BTS’ V and fellow acclaimed actor Lee Min Ho during renowned Italian fashion designer and former chief creative officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci’s latest visit to South Korea

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Name fame Han So Hee makes unexpected appearance in public chat room, dispels nose surgery rumors