'Squid Game' is the first Korean drama to win Breakthrough Series title at 'The 2021 Gotham Awards'

'Squid Game' has once again made history! The 2021 Gotham Awards was held in New York City and cast members Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon were in attendance along with the drama’s director Hwang Dong-Hyuk and the production company’s CEO Kim Ji Yeon. The 'Squid Game' team took the stage as the drama won Breakthrough Series, making it the first Korean drama to win at the Gotham Awards.

The drama was nominated for Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes and Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. 'Squid Game' beat major contenders for the award including Ethan Hawke's 'The Good Lord Bird,' British drama 'It's a Sin,' 'Small Axe,' 'The Underground Railroad,' and HBO's satirical comedy-drama 'The White Lotus.' Unfortunately, Lee Jung Jae didn't take home the Outstanding Performance in a New Series; instead, Ethan Hawke won the award for his portrayal in 'The Good Lord Bird.'

Meanwhile, good news for fans of 'Squid Game', the popular survival series is renewed for a season 2! The news was confirmed by PD Hwang Dong Hyuk after months of intense speculation and discussion amongst avid fans. Hwang Dong-Hyuk shared that Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae in season 1 of the drama) will be returning to the screens to “do something for the world”. Well, we are super stoked about this development. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

