Squid Game: First Korean series to rank at THIS spot on US Netflix

‘Sweet Home’ has been bested by the edgy, gore drama, ‘Squid Game’! The controversial but spectacular Netflix series is finding critical acclaim all over the world as ‘Squid Game’ ranked number one on the United States’ Netflix show ranking for the 'Top 10 in the U.S. Today' list.

In the past, ‘Sweet Home’ was the highest ranked Korean drama series with its No. 3 grab after releasing on December 18, 2020. ‘Squid Game’ also ranked No.1 in multiple other countries including home country South Korea.

The nine-episode drama released on September 17 and soon got the masses talking about how it was one of the most gripping releases of the year. At the same time, people also noted the similarities between ‘Squid Game’ and the 2014 Japanese movie ‘As the Gods Will’. And while the debate is on about the authenticity of the drama, fans have found the bloodied children’s games to their liking.

‘Squid Game’ is set in a twisty plot where 456 needy people get invited to try out simple games, only with very extreme results: death. As the hoard of participants of different ages, genders and regions try out their luck to win the golden prize of about 40 million USD, hell breaks loose, quite literally as the unmerciful killing of people is brought to light.

Written by Director Hwang Dong Hyuk, ‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon and others.

