Squid Game: Gong Yoo, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo & more: Who do you want to see returning in season 2?

On June 12 IST, Netflix officially confirmed the return of ‘Squid Game’ with a second season, by sharing about the same through its social media. Netflix referenced the famous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game from the series, writing, “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues.”

A short teaser accompanied the caption, bringing back the terrifying motion-sensing doll Younghee, followed by a special message from the director, writer, and executive producer of ‘Squid Game’, Hwang Dong Hyuk. Excitingly, the message confirmed the return of Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun and Lee Byung Hun as the Front Man, and also teased Gong Yoo’s possible return, reprising his role as “the man in the suit with ddakji”.

This led to us remembering director Hwang Dong Hyuk previously having joked, saying, "A twin brother or sister of Jo Sang-woo (Park Hae Soo) and Kang Sae Byeok (Jung Ho Yeon) may appear" when asked about the characters in season two.

