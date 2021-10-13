‘Squid Game’ has officially become the biggest Netflix series with 111 million viewers in 25 days

On October 12, Netflix officially announced that the immensely popular series ‘Squid Game’ has become the biggest series on their site with 111 million viewers, just 25 days after release. The thriller series took the world by storm for its complex plots, well-made characters and intricate sub-plots. The entire cast received so much love and adoration.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

On October 3, Jung Ho Yeon of ‘Squid Game’ fame crossed 12.6 million followers, which surpassed Song Hye Kyo, who had 12 million followers, making it one of the most impressive feats achieved by the wildly successful rookie actress. She soon took over as the most followed Korean actress on Instagram! Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo opened their Instagram accounts, racking up millions of followers immediately. Even Wi Ha Joon finally came into the spotlight for his role as Joon Ho, the straight-as-an-arrow police officer.

Since 'Squid Game' was released last month, it is gaining explosive popularity not only in Korea but also around the world. As a result, global fans' interest in the actors' Instagrams gathered, and the number of followers such as Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Yu Mi increased rapidly.

Squid Game is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo and Wi Ha Joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021 by Netflix. The following review contains heavy spoilers so reader discretion is advised.

With the overflowing love and success the series has unexpectedly gotten, it’s gotten the hardcore fans of K-Drama extremely happy as South Korea is finally getting the recognition for their unique storylines, acting, etc that they deserve!

