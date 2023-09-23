Squid Game: Here's why Im Siwan accepted to star in the hit Netflix series without any second thoughts

Im Siwan who recently appeared in Unlocked will also be part of Netflix's mega-hit show Squid Game's sequel. When asked what made him say yes to the sequel project of Squid Games, the Road to Boston star candidly replied that he was sure to say yes to the offer without a doubt. In a recent interview, he spilled all the gossip about his upcoming project.

Im Siwan will be seen in Squid Games’ second season

Recently in an interview, Im Siwan revealed why he did not hesitate to say yes to the second season of Squid Game in a candid conversation. Initially, the viewers of season 1 of Squid Game were hyped to know about the news of a sequel of the mega-hit drama. Along with its original cast, some new faces were also seen like Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and more. Im Siwan revealed that he looks up to senior actor Lee Byung Hun who is also one of the personalities he looks up to. For Im Siwan, it was an honor to work with him in this renowned show. Hence it was one of the reasons why he said yes to the project. Im Siwan further added that he wants to explore more in this genre and own it as an actor. Currently, Squid Games is in production with a goal to air in 2024.

About Im Siwan

Im Siwan is a South Korean actor as well as a singer. Previously he was a member of the K-pop group ZE:A alongside Park Hyung Sik but the group disbanded in 2017. Im Siwan's singing skills are as good as the actor that he is. He is known for acting in projects like The Attorney and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. His recent projects include Emergency Declaration, Run On, Tracer, Summer Strike, and more. Along with being a cast member in Squid Games season 2, he will be seen in an upcoming sports movie Road To Boston which will be released on September 27.

