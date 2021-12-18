Squid Game, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Vincenzo, The Penthouse 3: Which show made your popcorn fly? VOTE

K-dramas ruled the world in 2021. Rising as an unparalleled force against all forms of content, the brainchildren of various exceptionally talented writers found their fame over the course of the year.

Which drama do you think deserves the crown of the ‘Best Popcorn Worthy Show’ at the The HallyuTalk Awards? Here are your nominees.

‘Squid Game’ inarguably stood headstrong among the numerous titles released this year with its fabulous cast and a unique story.

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ brought in the romance with its infallible chemistry and homely narrative.

Watching ‘Vincenzo’ had everyone in splits one second and vying for justice the next.

‘The Penthouse 3’ presented a story full of twists that made everyone pull out their hair in frustration.

‘Hospital Playlist 2’ arrived with friendship like no other, making you reminisce about your own happy memories.

‘Nevertheless’ made you question what was love and how far should one go for it.

While ‘Hellbound’ made you question the existence of life as we know it and the fear of death that we possess.

‘Beyond Evil’ was a strikingly different story, woven with flawless acting and all the drama.

‘My Name’ made you root for the girl who was wronged and watch her grow into a fierce woman.

The praises for this year’s shows might never end. Which one caught your eye the most? Vote now! Loading&hellip;

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.