Squid Game: Jung Ho Yeon surpasses Song Hye Kyo to become the 2nd most followed Korean actress on Instagram

On October 3, Jung Ho Yeon of ‘Squid Game’ fame crossed 12.6 million followers, which surpassed Song Hye Kyo, who had 12 million followers, making it one of the most impressive feats achieved by the wildly successful rookie actress. With more followers pouring in, soon she will also be taking over as the most followed Korean actress on Instagram.

Jung Ho Yeon debuted as an actress in the thriller limited series ‘Squid Game’ as Kang Sae Byeok, a North Korean defector that has to live hand-to-mouth for her and her brother and therefore will do anything to get that money, even if she has to steal. Jung Ho Yeon was praised for accurately depicting the character and giving it the flair it needed. Many fans were bulldozed with intense feelings for the gorgeous rookie actress.

Jung Ho Yeon is known for the flame-red hair she had early in her career and ‘fiery’ personality. She started modeling at age 16. She modeled in Seoul Fashion Week without an agent and established herself there before signing to ESteem Models, appearing on 'Korea's Next Top Model' for public exposure. After Korea's Next Top Model, she was featured in magazines such as ‘Vogue Girl Korea’, ‘Nylon Korea’, and ‘ELLE Wedding’. She was also featured in a spread for ‘First Look Korea’ magazine with Shin Hyun Ji and Hwang Hyun-joo, and a campaign for ‘Lucky Chouette’.

Out of all the main cast members, she had an overnight success story as she was moderately famous before as she appeared in ‘Korea’s Next Top Model’ and is also a reputed model in the international fashion houses but post the success of ‘Squid Game’, she jumped from 610,000 followers to 12.6 million followers in no time! Jung Ho Yeon has also been dating Lee Dong Hwi of ‘Reply 1988’ fame for the past 6 years and recently, in an interview, she raves about him being a ‘good friend, sunbae (senior) and a person’ and how he always checks up on her as well as give her the right advice as she was nervous to begin her journey as an actress.

