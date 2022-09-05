Squid Game: Lee Yoo Mi grabs a monumental win; Show nabs 3 awards on the second night

In a historical win for the Korean acting industry, Lee Yoo Mi became the first actress to win the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama series award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. Announced at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Lee Yoo Mi was nominated alongside Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter, all three for ‘Succession’, Marcia Gay Harden for ‘The Morning Show’, and Martha Kelly for ‘Euphoria’.

Lee Yoo Mi acted as Jiyeong, a North Korean defector in ‘Squid Game’ and won the award for her performance in the ‘Gganbu’ episode of the show. Her chemistry with Jung Ho Yeon’s character Kang Saebyeok and emotional acting were highly impressive. During her speech on the 2nd night of the awards night, Lee Yoo Mi expressed her happiness and gratitude, promising to keep the trophy at a visible place. She thanked her agency and planned on bragging to her close ones.

Moreover, ‘Squid Game’ has won three awards so far including, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

‘Squid Game’ recorded a history-making 14 nominations at the Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung Jae), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho Yeon), and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo), which have not yet been announced.

Keeping our fingers crossed for the team of ‘Squid Game’.

