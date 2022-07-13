‘Squid Game’ makes history with Emmys 2022 nominations; Bags 14 nods

On July 12, the nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced, and ‘Squid Game’ has made history! The hit show received a total of 14 nominations for this year’s Emmys, including a historic nomination for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’. With its nomination in this category, ‘Squid Game’ has now become the first-ever non-English language series to be nominated in this category at the Emmy Awards.

Further, the series has bagged a total of five acting awards for its stars. This makes them the first native Korean actors in their respective categories. Actor Lee Jung Jae has been nominated for ‘Lead Actor in a Drama Series’. Meanwhile, Jung Ho Yeon has received a nomination for ‘Supporting Actress in a Drama Series’. Park Hae Soo and Oh Young Su have both been nominated for ‘Supporting Actor in a Drama Series’, while Lee Yoo Mi has received a nomination in the category for ‘Guest Actress in a Drama Series’.

With his two nominations, for ‘Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series’ and ‘Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series’, ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has now become the first native Korean creator to have earned Emmy nominations for drama directing and writing.

‘Squid Game’ has also bagged nominations this year for ‘Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)’, ‘Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)’, ‘Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series’, ‘Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music’, ‘Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode’, and ‘Outstanding Stunt Performance’.

With its nomination for ‘Outstanding Drama’, five acting nods, two nominations for creator Hwang Dong Hyuk, as well as six more nominations, ‘Squid Game’ has officially bagged an incredible 14 nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. This year’s ceremony is set to air on September 22.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Emmys 2022 Nominations List: Squid Game, Succession, Better Call Saul lead the pack