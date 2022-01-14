Squid Game’s Heo Sung Tae to star alongside Kang Ha Neul in JTBC’s new legal drama ‘Insider’

Heo Sung Tae will be appearing in the JTBC drama 'Insider'. Scheduled to air in the first half of 2022, ‘Insider’ is the story of a judicial trainee named Kim Yo Han (Kang Ha Neul), who fell into the depths during an undercover investigation, fighting to seize the hand of fate that was taken away. Lee Yoo Young has been cast in the role of Oh Soo Yeon, who controls the interest business by mobilizing funds and personal connections.

Heo Sung Tae plays Yoon Byung Wook, the chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. He does not hesitate to do anything for his own benefit. The tacit power of the prosecution. It is expected to increase the tension by delicately acting the double appearance.

Heo Sung Tae is a South Korean actor with over sixty film and television credits. Heo Sung Tae began his acting career in 2011, when he entered SBS's talent show ‘Miraculous Audition’. According to Heo Sung Tae, he drunkenly signed up to audition after seeing a commercial for the show. He came to national prominence in the 2016 period thriller film ‘The Age of Shadows’. He grew immensely popular when he starred as the gangster Jang Deok Su on the Netflix original series ‘Squid Game’ (2021).

Kang Ha Neul is best known for his roles in television dramas ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Angel Eyes’ (2014), ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014), ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016), and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019); and the films ‘Mourning Grave’ (2014), ‘Twenty’ (2015), ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’ (2016), ‘New Trial’ (2017), ‘Forgotten’ (2017), and ‘Midnight Runners’ (2017).

