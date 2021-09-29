Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon as Saebyeok: Who is she?

As the world marvels at the masterpiece that is ‘Squid Game’ and the over ten years that went behind making it, we bring the spotlight to the stars that have made it the often horrifying show depicting a large part of the world’s reality.

Jung Ho Yeon, the model-turned actress became player number 067. Named Saebyeok standing for ‘dawn’, the beauty took her time bringing the fans’ love and fame to herself as she challenged acting for the first time. It is to be noted that however new she was to acting, it did not come off as so on the screen as she marched on fearless and hard headed.

Be it by thrashing a bully to the ground and winning the children’s game or by handing out food to a fellow young competitor when in reality the show is very cutthroat, Jung Ho Yeon took the role of Saebyeok and smashed it out of the park, in fact out of the entire game as she reveals her fierce side even further with each step.

The 27 year old actress is a top notch model originally as she has rolled through the runways of numerous high-quality brands, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Burberry to name a few. She stood second on the 4th edition of ‘Korea's Next Top Model’, following which she featured in various magazines to make her footing as a model.

Her acting debut came with Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ earning her fame and Instagram followers as the number sky rocketed from 400.000 to a whopping 7.5 million at the time of writing this.

The world awaits as Jung Ho Yeon summons her acting side.

