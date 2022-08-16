Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon stars in adorable photo with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor; Details inside

On August 16, fans saw two worlds coming together when ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor took to her Instagram story to share a sweet selfie with ‘Squid Game’ actress Jung Ho Yeon, tagging her while adding a red heart emoji.

Following this, Jung Ho Yeon reshared the story, writing “She’s here!!!!” This interaction comes after Phoebe Dynevor’s previous stories on Instagram, which included a photo of Korean food with “Seoul” as the accompanying text, followed by an image of Dalgona, the honeycomb toffee which went viral after the immense success of ‘Squid Game’ last year.

This led fans to wonder whether Phoebe Dynevor is presently in Seoul to film for a project that is currently unannounced. The ‘Bridgerton’ star’s fans have previously mused that Phoebe Dynevor has been travelling to different locations this year as part of filming for an unannounced project, including her visit to New Delhi and Agra in India this summer, as well as Cairo in Egypt.

Phoebe Dynevor and Jung Ho Yeon have previously been seen interacting at the 2022 Met Gala, where the two stars were both styled by the same fashion house.

Meanwhile, Jung Ho Yeon also attended Billie Eilish’s Gocheok Sky Dome concert in Seoul on August 15, reportedly on a double date with her partner, actor Lee Dong Hwi, and his ‘Reply 1988’ co-stars Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. The ‘Squid Game’ star is also set to star in ‘The Governesses’, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve, as well as in ‘Disclaimer’ with Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and more.

Additionally, ‘Squid Game’ also bagged big wins recently at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards, for ‘Best International Series’, as well as ‘Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama’ for Lee Jung Jae.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, J-Hope, TXT members, Hyeri, Ryu Junyeol, Jung Hoyeon and more attend Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul